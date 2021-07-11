$3.77 Million in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report sales of $3.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9,325%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.66 million to $35.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $228.03 million, with estimates ranging from $152.04 million to $264.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.14. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

