$3.87 EPS Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to post $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.94. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $16.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $17.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $22.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.80 to $23.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.10. The stock had a trading volume of 176,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,433. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

