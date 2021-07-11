$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.86 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 259.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $15.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $16.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 825.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.