$30.55 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post $30.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.34 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $123.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.68 million to $135.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $132.88 million, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $144.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

DHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on DHI Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $3.14 on Friday. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $163.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 655,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

