30,540 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.27 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $172.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.95.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

