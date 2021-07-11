$38.29 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report sales of $38.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.02 billion to $38.61 billion. JD.com posted sales of $28.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $147.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.99 billion to $150.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $179.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $172.89 billion to $186.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of JD.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

