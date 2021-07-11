38,290 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 468,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 68,433 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,584,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE:JEF opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.