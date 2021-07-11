$4.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will announce sales of $4.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.95 billion. Eaton reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $18.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.87 billion to $19.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.82 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a 52-week low of $84.87 and a 52-week high of $154.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

