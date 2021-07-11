418,281 Shares in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Bought by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 418,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,000. Apollo Medical accounts for 2.3% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.76% of Apollo Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

AMEH stock traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,123. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

