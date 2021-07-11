$43.74 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to post $43.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.90 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $32.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $188.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $194.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $229.57 million, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $239.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRS opened at $4.43 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $747.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.47.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

