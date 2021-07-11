$44.30 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post $44.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.10 million. Transcat posted sales of $38.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $187.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.71 million to $187.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $197.63 million, with estimates ranging from $196.76 million to $198.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after acquiring an additional 508,379 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNS stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Transcat has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $63.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27.

Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

