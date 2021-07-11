$465.10 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce $465.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $482.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.10 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $535.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.11. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $133.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

