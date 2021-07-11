$476.60 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce sales of $476.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $488.00 million and the lowest is $465.00 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $366.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 112,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $802.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 2.22. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

