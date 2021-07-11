$495.00 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to announce sales of $495.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $499.00 million and the lowest is $490.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $454.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

CVA stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Covanta has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 239,483 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Covanta by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 146,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 103,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

