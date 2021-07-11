4NEW (KWATT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,670.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $52,623.61 and approximately $3,670.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00053575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.99 or 0.00892587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005411 BTC.

About 4NEW

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

