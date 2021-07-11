$5.37 EPS Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.28. Pool posted earnings per share of $3.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $13.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 35.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $476.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $442.78. Pool has a 52 week low of $273.37 and a 52 week high of $476.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

