$5.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report $5.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.79 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $25.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $25.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $26.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.66 on Friday. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

