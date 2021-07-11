500,000 Shares in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 1.30% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FWAA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,366,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,600,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,698,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $11.97. 1,350,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,969. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.16.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

