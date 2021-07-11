$56.68 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to announce sales of $56.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.46 million and the lowest is $55.41 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $43.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $231.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.88 million to $234.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $279.31 million, with estimates ranging from $272.30 million to $291.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

HCAT stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.42.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $315,491.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,553.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $179,480.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,878.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,622 shares of company stock worth $12,823,060 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

