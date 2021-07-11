67,482 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 58.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after buying an additional 451,780 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 44.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 128.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FANG opened at $89.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

