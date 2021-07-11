$7.17 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post sales of $7.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $5.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $27.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.85 billion to $35.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.48.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $5,948,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after buying an additional 231,553 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

