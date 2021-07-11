729,046 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 729,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Petco Health and Wellness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $60,587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $47,357,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $14,376,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $14,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $9,845,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.