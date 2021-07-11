$738.09 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to post sales of $738.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $696.21 million to $791.20 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $297.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 152,080 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

