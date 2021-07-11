$749.37 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report $749.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $745.48 million and the highest is $754.10 million. TransUnion posted sales of $634.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $113.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,878,970 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 140,122 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Management LP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

