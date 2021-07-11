$8.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce sales of $8.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.88 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $34.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.50 billion to $37.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dollar General by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dollar General by 803.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $142,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $220.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.56. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.