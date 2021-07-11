8PAY Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $266,966.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. 8PAY has a market cap of $398,756.81 and approximately $266,966.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00117542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00162674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,936.22 or 1.00016044 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00960318 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.