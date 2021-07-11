8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $775,483.28 and approximately $643,233.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000127 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001484 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

