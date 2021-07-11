9,895 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.7% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 50,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,510,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,852,000 after buying an additional 138,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,142,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,133,628,000 after buying an additional 146,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $4.24 on Friday, reaching $177.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,873,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.63. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

