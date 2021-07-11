Aave (AAVE) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Aave has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $3.98 billion and $286.20 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $309.74 or 0.00896647 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044513 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005295 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,836,481 coins. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

