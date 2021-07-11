Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00003004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $37.02 million and approximately $20.76 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 39,936,820 coins and its circulating supply is 36,456,856 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

