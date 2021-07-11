Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,305,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 17,743 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.5% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.52% of Abbott Laboratories worth $1,115,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $118,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $91.71 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

