Abyss Achieves Market Cap of $7.18 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Abyss has a total market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $204,990.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00053575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.99 or 0.00892587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005411 BTC.

About Abyss

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

