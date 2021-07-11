Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

ACCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.74. Accolade has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

