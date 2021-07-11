AceD (ACED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,692.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. AceD has a market capitalization of $44,861.27 and $4,692.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

