Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,091,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,668 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.56% of Activision Blizzard worth $1,124,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

