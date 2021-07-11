Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Redwood Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Acuity Brands makes up 5.2% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Redwood Grove Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Acuity Brands worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allen Operations LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 344,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,777,000 after buying an additional 204,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $752,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,081,000 after buying an additional 128,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $359,000.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AYI traded up $4.15 on Friday, reaching $173.59. 310,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,660. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $87.12 and a one year high of $194.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

