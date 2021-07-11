adbank Market Capitalization Tops $1.63 Million (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, adbank has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. adbank has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $126,706.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00053643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.19 or 0.00885281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005444 BTC.

adbank is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

