Add.xyz 1-Day Volume Hits $4,169.00 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $4,169.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00053823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.46 or 0.00918058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005431 BTC.

ADD is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

