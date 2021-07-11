Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $604.50. 2,145,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,609. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.62. The stock has a market cap of $287.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.29 and a fifty-two week high of $607.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

