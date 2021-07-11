Adshares Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and $82,333.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024943 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,610,266 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.