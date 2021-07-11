Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 255.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 288,515 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.6% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 394,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,278,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,785,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

