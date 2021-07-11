Aeternity Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $34.38 million and $6.11 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 690.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00094055 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039547 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 385,804,957 coins and its circulating supply is 339,984,014 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

