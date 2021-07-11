Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Aflac posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,774.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 230,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 218,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 69,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $4,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,840,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

