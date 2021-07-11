AhaToken 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.30 Million (AHT)

AhaToken (CURRENCY:AHT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One AhaToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AhaToken has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. AhaToken has a total market cap of $25.28 million and $7.30 million worth of AhaToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00115892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00160514 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,360.13 or 0.99930905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.89 or 0.00950703 BTC.

AhaToken Profile

AhaToken’s launch date was November 23rd, 2018. AhaToken’s total supply is 10,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,627,974 coins. AhaToken’s official Twitter account is @_aha_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aha is a professional knowledge Q&A service that allows the users to ask questions and get answers from verified experts. It's possible to ask a professional responder, such as a lawyer, tax accountant, labour accountant, psychological counsellor, insurance agent, etc. AHA can receive token rewards simply by doing Q&A in connection with the blockchain. Whitepaper facebook “

