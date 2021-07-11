Aion (AION) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $64.83 million and $7.34 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,995.49 or 1.00048995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00042176 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.93 or 0.01303544 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00395832 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00376670 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006100 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,234,948 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

