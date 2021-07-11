Akropolis (AKRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $15.44 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $66.85 million and approximately $15.44 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00053968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.90 or 0.00903625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,043,663,362 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

