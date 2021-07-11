Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 57,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.83. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $680.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

