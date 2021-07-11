Alchemint Standards Price Tops $0.0004 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $122,519.29 and $21.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00119119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00162683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,845.02 or 0.99789961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00963537 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

