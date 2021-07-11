Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $781,020.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

