Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.2% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.30.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,911,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,084,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $557.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $198.26 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

